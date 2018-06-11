What do Belgians, Percherons, Shires and Clydesdales all have in common? Other than being horses. They will be the stars of the show at the Dakota Royal Charity Draft Horse Show.

The event will be held at Swiftel Center in Brookings June 23 and 24.

The top six horse hitches from across the country will be featured to compete in the only South Dakota qualifying show for the North American Classic Six Horse Hitch Series competition. More than sixty plus one ton draft horses will be in the ring at once.

Doors open at 11:00 AM each day and the shows begin at 1:00 PM. The public can visit the barns both day s from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM and after the shows.

Additional hitch classes of fours, unicorns, teams, carts, ladies and youth, along with farm team contests will provide plenty of show ring action.

Tickets are available at the Swiftel Center in Brookings or at the door the day of the show. Admission is $10 adults. $5 for 11 and under.

