Dakota Dachshund Rescue Meet and Greet Time

Anybody know what time it is? It's Dakota Dachshund Rescue's November Meet and Greet time!

Dakota Dachshund Rescue will be at Your Pet Stop (501 E 41st St, Sioux Falls) this Saturday, November 17th from 12 pm until 2 pm with some adorable dachshunds, dachshund mixes and dachshund wannabees looking for homes.

These wonderful pups are thankful for all the love and care in their foster homes but are really hoping to find a “furever” home of their own.

Diane Wade, the President and Founder of Dakota Dachshund Rescue says: "Dakota Dachshund Rescue is so appreciative of all the support from the community. We are so thankful, especially this time of year, for all who open their homes for a foster dog or those that volunteer at our events to help the dogs meet potential adopters."

If you are interested in getting involved as a volunteer or foster home, please stop by and chat this Saturday at Your Pet Stop or email DDR at dakotadachshund@hotmail.com.

