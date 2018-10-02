Dakota Cash Winner Steps Forward to Claim Prize

The winning Dakota Cash ticket sold in Rapid City last week was claimed on Tuesday, October 02. However, it took a little time for the win to sink in.

It was announced that one ticket had the winning numbers for the jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, September 26. $331,506 was the amount in the kitty, but the ticket was stowed away in the glove box of the truck driven by Luke and Anita Kochutin of Box Elder purchased at the Loaf N Jug in Rapid City.

The South Dakota Lottery ’s press release chronicled the fateful moment when the Kochutins discovered their good fortune. Luke was the one who rustled through the stack of tickets that seemed to grow incrementally as the Dakota Cash jackpot continued its ascent because you never know when those five lucky numbers will appear.

“My wife said that we should buy Dakota cash. She said that the odds, are better and the jackpot...got higher, (and) we bought more tickets. It was Sunday. It was kind of a last-minute thing. I decided to check the ticket that was in our truck’s glove box before going to work. My first reaction was ‘Oh my god,’ over and over again. I told Anita that she had to come right now then our kids were looking at us like we were nuts.”

Paying off the house will be the first order of business. A trip to Alaska is also envisioned for Anita and Luke when asked what the proceeds will do for them.

Dakota Cash which is only played in South Dakota is now at $20,000 with drawings twice a week on Wednesday and Saturday.