Dakota Angler Ice Institute To Raise Funds For Cure Kids Cancer

The 10th Annual Dakota Angler Ice Institue is going to be at the Sioux Falls Arena this year. Mark your calender for November 9th through the 11th.

There will be plenty of ice fishing vendors, special hot buy promotions, and fantastic speakers providing free seminars!

And just like the previous years The Dakota Angler Ice Institue will be raising funds to donate to Cure Kids Cancer . 100% of money raised for Cure Kids Cancer stays right here in the Sioux Falls area to help kids and their familys with costs as they battle cancer.

Dakota Angler

At this years Ice Institure you will have a chance to talk with fishing greats like Brian Brosdahl, Larry Smith, Brad Hawthorne, Dennis Kassube, and Try Peterson. If you are an ice fisherman or know someone who is, this is a great opportunity to do some shopping and find out all the latest ice fishing tips, tricks, and equipment.