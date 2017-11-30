Dakota Alliance Soccer Club Winter Games This Weekend

It may be the holiday season, but soccer is in full swing. This weekend at the Sanford Field House in Sioux Falls, it's the Dakota Alliance Soccer Club Boys Winter Games.

Over 100 teams from around the region will be competing. Teams from Minot, Bismarck, Jamestown and Fargo in North Dakota, as well as teams from Nebraska, Minnesota and Iowa.

Four games going simultaneously only separated by a net. This gives spectators an opportunity to watch multiple games at once.

Games start Friday (December 1) at 5:45 PM. There are games all day Saturday, with semi-finals and championship games being played on Sunday.

If you cannot make it to the event they have a new feature this year, will be live streaming games for the first time on the site the cube.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox! Name * First Last

Email *