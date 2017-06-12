This father found a touching way to celebrate his daughter's high school graduation.

A man in Washington named Kevin Scruggs interviewed his daughter, Mackenzie, on her first day school every year from first grade through her senior year in high school to find out what she was most excited about for the upcoming school year. He put together a compilation that will tug on the heartstrings.

With a soft version of Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" playing underneath to gently tweak and manipulate your emotions, the clip is sweet and presents us with a look at how Mackenzie has grown from a little girl to a young woman. Even if you don't have children, you'll relate to the bittersweet nature of time passing and the sad reality that we cannot slow it down.

Go ahead and try to hold back the water works. We dare you.