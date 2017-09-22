Dad Bag Fanny Pack Can Make Any Guy Look Like a Chubby Papa

Introducing the fanny pack, dad-point-oh.

Albert Pukies, a 27-year-old man with a rather unfortunate last name living in London, has created the Dadbag -- a fanny pack in the image of a father's plump stomach, a la the infamous dad bod.

“My inspiration was seeing all the posts about dad bods being cool,” he told Huffington Post. “I think people want them because of that reason. You can have a dad bod without any health issues."

And because dads come in all shapes, rotund sizes and hair levels, the Dadbag is available in many styles to give you or the man in your life that flabby look he needs to let everyone know, "I have kids, eat too much and just don't have time to get to the gym."

Quite honestly, we think it's the perfect complement to the women's dad bod bathing suit.

