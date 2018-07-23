A new multi-year series between the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference will stretch from the Sanford Pentagon to Black Hills State.

The NSIC and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference have announced a brand new East vs. West Challenge series that will start in the upcoming 2018 season and run through the 2021 season. The events will feature two teams from the NSIC and two teams from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Augustana University and Northern State University out of the NSIC, and Black Hill State University and South Dakota School of Mines and Technology out of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference have joined on for the East vs. West Challenge. Each season the two conferences will cross and play each other over the two days.

Each year a different venue will host the event. The Sanford Pentagon will host the inaugural event in 2018 on November 16-17. They will also host the challenge in 2020. Black Hills State will host in 2019, and Northern State University will finish out the initial series in 2021.

Tickets for the 2018 event at the Sanford Pentagon will go on sale on August 24 at 10:00 AM.

