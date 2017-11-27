Before you hit the send button make sure you do your research on those toys.

On Cyber Monday you can be overwhelmed with enticing last-minute-internet deals. So don't be in too big of hurry that you're not looking at important details of that order.

For instance: Toys!

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) has released its annual "Trouble in Toyland" report. The list of toy safety hazards includes some of the usual concerns over small parts and lead content, but new technology raises new questions.

The doll "My Friend Cayla" is on the list; it has Bluetooth capability that PIRG's Kristen Carver said is cause for concern.

"Your child can ask it questions, and it talks back to you," Carver said. "It has an unsecured Bluetooth connection. Anybody could really access it and could potentially listen in on things that are going on in your home."

The FBI recently issued a warning against toys that include unsecured technology, and the doll is banned in Germany. The company has insisted in public statements the doll is safe.

PIRG also found high levels of lead in some fidget spinners sold at Target, although the retailer said it has since removed them from its shelves.

Carver also highlighted problems with toys found in dollar stores that had conflicting information on their packaging.

Source: Greater Dakota News Service