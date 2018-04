As of Monday (December 11) Custer State Park in western South Dakota is closed due to the Legion Lake Fire . The park will be closed until further notice.

The Legion Lake fire originated at Wilson’s Corner in Custer State Park. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. So far it has has burned about 2,500 acres.

