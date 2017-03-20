Cure Kids Cancer: Tennyson Erickson
By Sanford Children's Hospital
On February 2, 2017, Tennyson was diagnosed with high risk Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and is currently undergoing treatment. Tennyson loves everyone he interacts with at the Castle of Care – the staff is more than just his doctors, nurses, etc., they have become his friends and have made this part of Tennyson’s journey so much better not only for him, but his family too!
Tennyson loves playing and watching football (especially the Arizona Cardinals, his favorite team), building legos and having nerf gun wars with his siblings. He especially loves everything about the farm.
Tennyson is looking forward to running in his first 5k this September with all of his siblings!