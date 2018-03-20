Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon Coming! Please Tell Your Friends!

The Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon is coming up this Thursday & Friday March 22nd & 23rd.

You can tune into any of the Results Radio stations and hear inspiring stories of kids and their families as they fight like a kid to beat cancer.

Let's all work together to help these kids battle this horrible disease. We are asking everyone to please take time our of your schedule to call in during this 2 day event with whatever donation works for you.

Please tell your friends to listen and participate this Thursday & Friday and time from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Great volunteers will be waiting for your call at 605-328-5750. If we all do a little it can accomplish a whole lot!

Cure Kids Cancer

More than 11,000 children will be diagnosed with various forms of cancer this year; and instead of chasing butterflies, these children will be learning about the serious experiences of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and hospital or clinic visits. Cancer is a devastating disease – especially in children – it changes dramatically the lives of entire families and often affects them for many years.

