Culver’s To Debut 6 New Frozen Custards
Recently Applebee's has come out with their signature drinks at the beginning of the month. Now another popular restaurant is doing somewhat of the same concept with their delicious frozen custards.
Culver's recently announced that they will debut a new flavor each month through October according to their website. The flavor of the day for May is Cappuccino Cookie Crumble. A rich espresso Fresh Frozen Custard swirled with crushed sugar cookies and novelty chocolate. This custard will be available on May 10th.
Other flavors during this promotion include:
- Blackberry Cobbler June 10: Ripe blackberries and crunchy cinnamon granola crumble swirled with Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard.
- Chocolate Pretzel Crunch July 10: Creamy Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard swirled with novelty chocolate and ribbons of old fashioned salted caramel and chopped of Bavarian pretzels.
- Peanut Butter Cookie Dough August 10: Peanut Butter Fresh Frozen Custard with roasted peanuts swirled with chocolate chip cookie dough pieces.
- Dark Chocolate Decadence September 10: Premium blend of cocoas for the ultimate chocolate experience.
- Peanut Butter Salted Caramel October 10: Peanut Butter Fresh Frozen Custard with roasted peanuts and ribbons of old fashioned salted caramel.
Source: fox6now.com
See also: