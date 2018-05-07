Culver’s To Debut 6 New Frozen Custards

Recently Applebee's has come out with their signature drinks at the beginning of the month. Now another popular restaurant is doing somewhat of the same concept with their delicious frozen custards.

Culver's recently announced that they will debut a new flavor each month through October according to their website. The flavor of the day for May is Cappuccino Cookie Crumble. A rich espresso Fresh Frozen Custard swirled with crushed sugar cookies and novelty chocolate. This custard will be available on May 10th.