Crooked Pint Ale House is Open in Sioux Falls and We Tried It

Finally, another dining option near the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Anytime there is a big concert or other popular event at the PREMIER Center it's almost impossible to get a seat at the surrounding restaurants.

Crooked Pint Ale House opened in December at 2020 West Russell Street. You may have been to one in Minnesota or North Dakota. It's a small Midwestern chain. The Crooked Pint in Sioux Falls is right next door to a brand new Holiday Inn & Suites and sits on Elmwood Golf Course.

We were seated at a table close to the patio. When the temps get warm enough to sit outdoors, the Crooked Pint is going to be a favorite among Sioux Falls restaurant patios. It's a huge patio overlooking the golf course. One of the most unique features of the restaurant is a retractable roof and windows for easy access directly from the golf course to the restaurant.

We started our meal with the Ellsworth Cheese Curds appetizer. The generous portion of hot and cheesy curds filled a large plate. Next time we're going to be a bit more adventurous and try the Totchoes or Poutine. Totchoes are jumbo tater tots stuffed with serrano peppers, bacon and cheese and topped with bacon, green onions, cheddar, pepper jack, melted cheese, and sour cream. The Poutine is fries, cheese curds, bacon, and beef gravy. Comfort food at its finest.

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media

Speaking of comfort food, Crooked Pint has a whole section in their menu dedicated to classic dishes you grew up with like Chicken Pot Pie, Tater Tot Hot Dish and even Shepherd's Pie.

A popular item at the Crooked Pint is stuffed burgers called juicy lucys. I tried the Classic Lucy stuffed and topped with American cheese. Two patties surround a generous portion of American cheese that oozed out when I cut the burger in half. The burger was a tad bit pink due to the fact it's stuffed and thick, so if you like your burgers well done, you may want to specifically make that request. I had the pub fries as my side and it's almost impossible to eat them all. The serving is a half pound!

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media

My friend, Dusti had the beer-battered fish and fries. The coating on the fish was crispy and flavorful and the fish was hot and flaky.

Karla Brown/Townsquare Media

Of course, we've been talking about the food, but it is called Crooked Pint Ale House, which means you're going to find some unique beers.

There are over 24 craft beers on tap at all times including several local brews. If you like the strong stuff, they have a wide variety of bourbons, Scotch, and whiskeys.

Saturdays and Sundays you can enjoy the Crooked Pint's weekend brunch from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM featuring an assortment of breakfast classics.

