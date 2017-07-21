Cringe in Fear as 100 People Do Their Best Evil Laugh
It's a staple of a good movie villain everywhere, but, as it turns out, not everyone can pull it off.
The YouTube channel Cut asked 100 people to perform their best evil laugh. The result? Some are scary, some are strange and some are inadvertently funny.
There are about as many ways to pull off an evil laugh as there are ways to spell "mwuuuhahaha" while rubbing your hands and fingers together in a devious, underhanded way that illustrates you've got something up your sleeve to help guarantee that you'll take over the world while the good guy who's always out to stop you looks on helplessly. Checking out how these folks try to pull off evil is a thing of beauty.
Somewhere, you can bet Dr. Evil is having a laugh of his own watching this.