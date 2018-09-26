Crews Call off Search for Kayak Owner on Lake Madison

Authorities have decided to abandon the search on Lake Madison for the person who owns an unattended kayak discovered on Monday night, (September 24) near the Johnson's Point area of the lake.

Authorities told KSFY TV it is still unclear at this time whether the unattended kayak was once occupied or misplaced by its owner.

KSFY is reporting that fishing gear and an oar were found nearby the north shore.

Search crews began canvassing the lake near the Johnson's Point area after receiving the call on Tuesday morning, (September 25). Up until now, the search has produced no results finding a possible missing kayaker.

According to KSFY , authorities have not received any missing person reports at this time.

Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg told KSFY , it's hard to track down the owner of the kayak because kayaks are not required to be registered. Therefore, authorities have elected to suspend their search, unless they receive more information about who owns the abandoned kayak.

Should you have additional information regarding this case, you're asked to please contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 605-256-7615 .

Source: KSFY TV