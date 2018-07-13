Creative Way to Support Foster Kids in Our Community

Watch how we can be a part of a program providing scholarships for foster kids.

"We learned orphans are easier to ignore before you know their names. They are easier to ignore before you see their faces. It is easier to pretend they are not real before you hold them in your arms. But once you do, everything changes." -David Platt

Each of these kids in the foster system have names, favorite snacks, and things they love to do just like all kids.

Wings Gymnastics Academy is providing scholarships to kids in the foster system.

We can help support these kids by helping provide the opportunity to do something they love.

It's the children the world almost breaks who grow up to save it. -Frank Warren

The opportunity to provide an opportunity for these kids to participate in something they love is one of the most encouraging things I've seen this week.

I will never forget the conversation I had over 5 years ago when a man named Jeff.

Jeff challenged me about how much I knew about kids all over the world who are in search of a family.

He then asked me if I was aware there are kids in my own community who are waiting for a forever family.

I had to be honest and let him know that I was completely oblivious to this need in my own city.

"There can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way in which it treats its children" -Nelson Mandela

I am forever grateful for that day Jeff challenged me, and I have made it part of my life mission to find out more about these kids, and organizations who try to meet their needs.

For more information, and to find out how you can be a part check out their Facebook page.

See Also: