Cranksgiving Food Drive Is Saturday for Feeding South Dakota

With Thanksgiving around the corner, Spoke-n-Sport , Bike Sioux Falls , The Minuscar Project and Feeding South Dakota are once again peddling out their annual “Cranksgiving" food drive.

This will mark the 4th year in a row the various organizations have teamed up to put on the event that benefits Feeding South Dakota’s Food Pantry.

If you're not familiar with the Cranksgiving food drive, it's actually part bike ride, part food drive, and part scavenger hunt. Cyclists hop on their bikes at Spoke-n-Sport and travel around town purchasing select food items from various grocery stores that will be donated to the Food Pantry.

Participants can compete individually or form a team of 3 or more riders. Points are awarded for the number of items purchased, the use of social media, and the first man, woman, and youth to return. The Cranksgiving Traveling Trophy is awarded to the winning team.

It's free to ride, but cyclists do need to provide the cash to purchase each item at the stores, which will cost between $10-$20.

Chad Pickard, the owner of Spoke-n-Sport said, “I’ve always wanted to host a fundraiser for Feeding South Dakota. Cranksgiving allows cyclists the opportunity to give back while enjoying time on their bike.”

This event does just that. Cranksgiving day riders will peddle their way around the streets of Sioux Falls this Saturday, (November 11). Day of registration begin at 12:00 PM. All cyclists must be back at Spoke-n-Sport by 3:00 PM to have the grocery items they've collected during the ride counted.

Those wishing to participate are encouraged to pre-register, but pre-registration is not necessary to participate in the ride. Those who do register in advance will receive important updates regarding the event.

You can get more information on the Cranksgiving food drive and pre-register here .

