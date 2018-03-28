Craig Smith Receives a Huge Pay Raise by Taking Utah State Job

Craig Smith is leaving the University of South Dakota for Utah State and he's cashing in on a ton of money by doing so.

Smith, who coached USD for the last four seasons, led the Coyotes to a 77-55 overall record during his tenure. He leaves USD with a Summit League regular season title under his belt, and two postseason appearances.

South Dakota has had restrictions when it comes to coaches contracts during the course of the Division I era. Some of those were lifted a couple of years ago when the Board of Regents allowed contracts to extend to three years. This past season at USD, Smith's salary was $275,000.

Smith won't see any restriction with contract or money at Utah State. It's being reported by HJ Sports that Smith accepted a five-year contract worth $650,000 per season.

That amounts to a $3.25 million deal with Utah State for Craig Smith over the life of the contract. Congratulations to coach Smith for the mega deal!

South Dakota is currently conducting a national search for a new head coach.

