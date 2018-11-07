Cracker Barrel Selling Heat n’ Serve Thanksgiving Dinners

Thanksgiving is a little over two weeks away and for those of you that dread spending hours and hours in the kitchen, Cracker Barrel is offering an option that only takes two hours to prepare.

According to Delish , the restaurant chain is offering the Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go. It serves up to 10 people and costs $109.99, which comes out to a little more than $10 per person.

It features two turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet yeast rolls, a pumpkin pie, and a pecan pie. You can also pick three sides from a pretty extensive menu: the choices are green bean casserole, green beans, fried apples, cornbread dressing, hash browns, sweet potato casserole, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, carrots, and corn.

You can pick up the Thanksgiving meal anytime between November 17 and November 25th at any Cracker Barrel locations.