Cowboys DE Randy Gregory Suspended by the NFL

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has found himself in trouble once again.

The troubled Gregory has been suspended by the NFL indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy and terms of his reinstatement.

He had a productive 2018 campaign with six sacks and 28 tackles after missing the entire 2017 season and all but 2 games of the 2017 season due to suspensions.

The former Nebraska Cornhusker had issues dating back to his college days and had some red flags before the draft, but the Cowboys took a chance and it seems like that chance isn't going to work out.

This puts the Dallas Cowboys in really bad spot right now as they don't have a ton of cap space and were counting on Gregory to continue to help that defense as they try to make it back to the postseason in 2019.