Cowboy Chicken in Sioux Falls Sets Opening Date

Another new restaurant is set to open in Sioux Falls. According to RestaurantNews.com , Cowboy Chicken will open Thursday, January 25 at 2700 West 41st Street. It will be located next to Great Western Bank.

Cowboy Chicken specializes in wood-fired rotisserie chicken and homemade side dishes. They also serve chicken enchiladas, sandwiches, salads, twice baked potaters, baked sweet potatoes, fresh cut fries and baked mac & cheese. You'll also want to try the peach or apple cobbler for dessert.

If you're in a hurry, you'll love online ordering with the mobile app.

A grand opening celebration is set for February with more details to come soon.

