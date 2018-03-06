If there is one thing Sioux Falls people enjoy, its live music and helping one another! Coming up at the end of the month is the Covers For a Cause, a benefit for the Sioux Falls Downtown Skate Park Association that is scheduled for Saturday (March 31) at 8:00 PM at the Icon Lounge.

This event has been held twice in the past. The first being in 2007 to benefit the Humane Society and the second installment happened in 2013 to provide farm-fresh produce to Feeding South Dakota.

$8 or $5 and a donation of a personal care product to benefit Feeding South Dakota is all it takes to get in. Some of South Dakota's finest musicians will perform at the event, including:

JAS Trio

The Velcro Ultrasound

Hard Travelin'

Bodega Sushi

Union Grove Pickers

Green Altar The last time they had this event, they raised just over $1,000. Good times, great music and to help out a great cause, this is an event you do not want to miss!

