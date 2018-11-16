The country superstar who just notched his 30th #1 hit is coming back to Sioux Falls on May 17, 2019 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Chesney's new tour, Songs for the Saints, takes a break from his massive stadium tours.

Ticket information will be coming soon. The night after his Sioux Falls concert Chesney will perform in Lincoln, Nebraska.

"We know how to do stadiums, and we love the rush of those shows. But you never want to get to where you take it for granted, or you’re so used to it, it’s just what you do. There’s a real intimacy even in arenas that you don’t have in a stadium, and it’s something we’ve not had for a while. To me, it’s a whole other canvas for us – and I’m psyched about it.”