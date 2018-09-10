Country Apple Orchard Hosting Family Fun Festival this Weekend

As summer ends and fall begins, apple orchards in South Dakota are now open! The early apples are ripe and ready for picking and you are invited to come on out to Country Apple Orchard's , "Family Fun Festival" this weekend.

Harrisburg, South Dakota. Just five miles south of Sioux Falls, this event will be serving up delicious Bbq Pork loin, shaved Ice from Dakota Snow , kettle corn, roasted almonds, and of course, Apples. With over 6,000 trees and thirteen different varieties of apples to choose from, it will definitely satisfy everyone's tastes.

There are plenty of options to keep the kids busy as well, Bounce Around Inflatables, train rides, pony rides and so much more! The festival kicks off on Saturday, September 15 from 10:00AM-5:00 PM and Sunday from Noon-5:00 PM. So if you are looking for something to do this weekend, back up the kids and head on over to Country Apple Orchard's , "Family Fun Festival."

