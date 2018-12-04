Could the Punt be Changing in the NFL?

We have seen the NFL change its rules over the years to make the game safer and it looks like they are now targeting the punt as their latest cause.

According to ESPN, the NFL is going to crowdsource ideas in order to potentially change the way the punt is executed during games.

The league said it will look at all kinds of ideas to potentially create a safer environment during punts and there is speculation that a fair catch could be the only option in regards to receiving a punt.

That said, the league will discuss these ideas more in 2019 as the committee will convene in Atlanta during Super Bowl week.

Furthermore, according to the same report from ESPN, the NFL has not committed to making changes and will continue to absorb the ideas and proceed accordingly.