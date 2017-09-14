Could South Dakota See Its First Snowfall this Weekend?

Anthony Wright/Results Radio

It seems way too early, but there is a chance for snow in South Dakota this weekend.

The good news is the chance is a remote one, and it's not for Sioux Falls, but for the Black Hills.

KDLT Meterologist Blaise Keller says among the many weather models, the North American Model shows a possibility of one inch over the weekend, especially in the upper elevations of the Black Hills.

Is snow possible?  Yes.  Is it likely? No

A system in Montana is what is triggering the possibility in the hills.  A winter storm warning has been issued for Billings, Montanta, with eight to fourteen inches of snow expected.

