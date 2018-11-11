Last week the New Orleans Saints thought that they had figured out their problem with lack of depth at wide receiver as they signed veteran wide out Dez Bryant for the rest of the year.

On Friday, Bryant tore his Achilles and is out for the rest of the year.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, last week the Saints were considering Brandon Marshall while they were considering Dez and now with Bryant sidelined the rest of the year, Marshall may be the next veteran wide receiver to head to New Orleans.

Marshall has most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks after playing for the Broncos, Dolphins, Bears and Giants over his NFL career.

The Saints are so thin at wide receiver and on a team that is fully loaded for a Super Bowl run, filling that void would be a huge addition to that roster.

Marshall could sign with the Saints this week according to Schefter and other reports.