Costco vs Sam’s Club Membership: How Do You Roll?

If you are a local warehouse shopper in Sioux Falls you either shop at Costco or Sam's Club. Which do prefer? Pick one below.

It seems the majority of the people I polled favored Costco by an 8-2 margin. And the reasons range from price to location. Better selection and products most used. The old standard, "that's where I've always shopped." And then something else stood out: cleanliness and polite staff. Costco is winning in all these areas.

When it comes to comparing the price of a each membership Sam's Club comes out on top with a $45 annual basic membership and $100 for their premium card. A basic annual at Costco is $60 while their executive membership rings up at $120. And yes there are different perks that come with each.

Getting back to why you shop at one over the other could be the number of organic products. Costco is the clear winner according to Consumer Reports.

And if you haven't been to either see for yourself. Just stop by and take a tour.

See Also: