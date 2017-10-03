Are YOU Prepared for the Zombie Apocalypse? If Not, Costco's Got your Back! The New York Post claims Costco is selling doomsday food kits that last 25 years. Well not really doomsday kit but they emergency kits and they cost $1,000, $4,000 and $6,000. The least expensive kit has a one-year supply of food that contains one hundred 1-gallon cans of wheat, rice, granola, apples, bananas, peaches, strawberries, potatoes, beans, corn, beef, chicken, milk and salt.

The company said in an e-mail to the Free Press, "The idea came about making a great starter kit for a family who wanted to prepare for any kind of disaster. This is a great value with shipping included."

These emergency kits are not available in stores. The kits are available to Costco members on the company’s website. Other retailers have started offering emergency kits but those only last for a week or so.

Source: New York Times

See also :