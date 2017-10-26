Corn Pops Cereal Boxes Being Redone

Kellogg's is redoing all its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive.

The box shows a bunch of Corn Pops hanging out in a mall. In the scene there's one brown Corn Pop - but it's depicted as a janitor scrubbing the floor.

Author Saladin Ahmed brought it to the attention of the company through his Twitter account saying the scene is "teaching kids racism."

Kellogg's has since announced the artwork will be updated and the new boxes will be hitting stores soon.

Kellogg's has also apologized saying it's committed to diversity and didn't intend to offend anyone.