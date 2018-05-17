Corn Palace in Mitchell to Get New Military Themed Look

The World's Only Corn Palace in Mitchell is getting a new look in 2019. Next year's mural designs on the popular South Dakota tourist attraction will have a military theme.

KSFY TV is reporting the iconic landmark is planning a collaboration with Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell. The digital media and design department inside DWU are being asked to make the new military themed designs for the 2019 tourist season.

In 2017 DWU was named a military friendly school, in addition to being ranked one of the Best Regional Colleges in the Midwest by U.S. News & World Report for the past five years.

According to KSFY, DWU will be designing a series of military themed images that will feature things like, helicopters, Navy vessels, military jets over Mount Rushmore and the iconic flag raising at Iwo Jima. One of the images being designed will also include an homage to Native American Code Talkers in World Wars I and II.

Corn Palace Director Scott Schmidt told the Mitchell Daily Republic, the Corn Palace is excited to see the first year of the mural partnership with the university come to fruition.

KSFY says the new military themed corn and grain designs will be installed over the summer and fall months on the building.

