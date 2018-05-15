Corn and Soybean Planting Still Behind in South Dakota

Planting and corn of soybeans in South Dakota remains well behind the average pace. Farmers are working around the clock to get their crops in after a late planting season caused from Winter-like conditions over a good portion of the month of April.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that four percent of soybeans are seeded, compared to 26 percent at this time last year, and 21 percent of corn in planted, well behind the 71 percent figure at this time in 2017.

Spring wheat planting, which was wrapping up at this time last year, was at 79 percent.

Topsoil moisture supplies are rated 88 percent adequate to surplus and subsoil moisture is 74 percent in those categories, a slight increase from last week.

Pasture and range conditions are rated 40 percent excellent and 43 percent fair.

The weather outlook is very favorable for progress in the fields for three straight days with plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70's to low 80's.

See Also: