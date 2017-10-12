Corn and Soybean Harvest Running Way Behind

Another week of wet weather in South Dakota has slowed the harvest of corn and soybeans.

The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that only 6 percent of the state's corn crop is harvested, well behind the long-term average of 29 percent. The soybean harvest is 22 percent complete, also well behind the average of 59 percent.

Slightly more than three-fourths of the winter wheat crop is now in the ground, with half of the crop emerged.

In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 54 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 47 percent in those categories.

The third cutting of alfalfa hay is 85 percent complete, slightly behind average.

Source: USDA, Associated Press

