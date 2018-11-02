Corks and Kegs Fighting Cystic Fibrosis One Sip at a Time

You can't catch Cystic Fibrosis . You inherit it, but only if both your parents carried the defective gene for it. As diseases go, it is fairly rare. Approximately 30,000 people in the United States are living with it and up to 100,000 worldwide. People with CF rarely lived past childhood until late in the 20th century.

So yes, progress has been made, but for the children and adults living with CF, a cure cannot come fast enough. That is why events like Corks and Kegs are so important. Funds raised help to support CF fighters in this area, as well as research efforts around the world.

Now in its 5th year, Corks and Kegs has become the beer and wine tasting event of the fall and a major fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation . It is coming up this Saturday, November 3, at the Sioux Falls Convention Center from 6 to 11:30 PM.

You'll be listening and dancing to great music from Goodroad Band , sipping sensational wines and brews, and sampling savory hor d'oeuvres. You can also browse through a truly outstanding collection of silent auction items.

Whether you're looking to nab a fine bottle of wine at the "wine pull", spend some quality time with your significant other and friends, while contributing to a worthy cause, or even want to do some early holiday gift shopping, you can to that all and more.

Purchase tickets here , or for more information call 651-631-3290 or see them online and on Facebook .

Sources: Mayo Clinic and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation