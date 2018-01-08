Cops Top Fire Department in Heroes behind the Badges Blood Drive

The cops edged out the fire department last week to win the 2018 Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive title in Sioux Falls.

The competition, which started on Tuesday, (December 26) wrapped up on Friday, (January 5), and KSFY TV is reporting the Sioux Falls Police Department received 530 life-saving donations, compared to 518 for the gang at Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

According to KSFY , there was a total of 1,048 blood donations, that will help 3,144 patients. A BIG thank you to everyone who donated!

For being named the winners in the competition, the Sioux Falls Police Department will make a $700 donation to Special Olympics South Dakota, while Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will donate $300.00 to the Children's Home Society.

This is the 22nd straight year the two departments have battled it out in this friendly little competition according to KSFY TV.

Source: KSFY TV

