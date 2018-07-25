Cops Called on Minnesota Women for Breastfeeding her Baby

About 90 minutes north of the Twin Cities is the town of Mora, Minnesota. The folks at a public pool there learned a bit of lesson about leaving people alone. Two women who were at the pool with their kids had the cops called on them because they were breastfeeding.

Stephanie Buchanan was sitting with her sister-in-law watching their children play in the pool. When her other child, three-month old Roman, let mom know that it was lunch time. So Buchanan did what mother's have been doing since the beginning of time, she fed him.

Well, a busybody at the pool seemd to be surprised that Buchanan didn't run and hide in shame at being a woman. She dared to feed her baby, in public, with her breast! Dun, Dun, Dunnnnnnnnnn.

Yea, for real. Some goofball that seemed to be incapable of minding their own business or able to tell the difference between a wet T-shirt contest in a movie and a woman feeding her child, told Buchanan to cover up.

“There’s not really a choice sometimes, so I was wearing a one-piece swimsuit, slipped my strap down and just fed him,” Buchanan told WCCO-TV .

The pool people then came to Buchanan and asked her to not feed her child because someone couldn't mind their own business. They said that unless she abandons her other kids and hid her shameful natural process in the locker-room or covered herself, she would get the old heave-ho.

When Buchanan said no. The pool people did what is apparently de rigueur these days, they called the police. So if you're wondering why there's never a cop around when you need one, maybe its because they are forced to be on boob patrol.

Adding to the problems for the pool is a Minnesota statute. The law say: “A mother may breast-feed in any location, public or private, where the mother and child are otherwise authorized to be, irrespective of whether the nipple of the mother’s breast is uncovered during or incidental to the breast-feeding.”

At this point Buchanan had had enough and gathered her family and left. Then, told her story on Facebook. You can guess what happened next I bet.

After the Facebook post got shared around, a nurse-in was organised. A few days later dozens of mothers showed up outside of the pool and breast-fed their children. Outside.In full view of people. With eyes!

If reports are to be believed, the city of Mora, Minnesota did not burn down, or get hit by an asteroid when these woman dared feed their children public.

City officials in Mora issued a sorry-not sorry apology to the women that were run out of the public pool. According to WCCO, the City said in a statement that they apologize to the women “if they were offended by how they were treated.”

