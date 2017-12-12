Cops and Kids Go Shopping for Christmas

We'll see more of the Christmas Spirit being spread this week as area police officers take kids shopping.

The 2017 Heroes and Helpers event is an annual shopping adventure that allows children from low-income families to shop for themselves and family members during this holiday season.

And there is an added bonus. They get to shop with a cop.

The Banquet will select the children for this event, and the kids will partner with area law enforcement to help with the shopping.

For more than 20 years area law enforcement teams up with kids at the same time connecting with the community.

Heroes and Helpers will take place on Tuesday, December 12th at both Sioux Falls Target Stores .