Coolest Fall Foliage Map on the Web

It's that time of year when we have the opportunity to enjoy some awesome fall colors. To experience some great fall foliage you sometimes have to travel a bit from Sioux Falls.

Have you ever tried to plan a trip around when the fall colors would be at their peek? I have and many times it's a crap shoot.

Now I've found the ultimate interactive website that will tell you, to the best of their ability, when and where Mother Nature will be at it's most vibrant.

They put it this way on their website:

The 2017 Fall Foliage Map is the ultimate visual planning guide to the annual progressive changing of the leaves. While no tool can be 100% accurate, this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year.

Check it out at Smokey Mountains.

