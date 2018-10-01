‘Cool’ Fun at the Good Earth State Park Fall Harvest Festival

The air was crisp and cool with a light drizzle Saturday afternoon at Good Earth State Park on the east side of Sioux Falls where the fall festival was underway. Loading up the kids and bringing them out for a nice hike was exactly what we needed to get out of the house for some fresh air.

The festival was terrific was staffed by very friendly and informative volunteers. We participated in a scavenger hunt which kept the kids sprinting from station to station. We enjoyed some pumpkin bread in a Dutch oven, a few arts and crafts, and of course, walking the trail system and putting some miles on our shoes.

Good Earth offered us a good time for photography as the kids were learning shutter speed on dad's Nikon. However, all the leaves aren't really changing to the brilliant reds and oranges quite yet. I've got a feeling this week's weather will change all that.

Along the trails, keep your eyes peeled for the gravestone of Even P. Lommen, the first white child born in Lincoln County. Bring a camera for the canopy of sumac trees as those leaves have already turned a brilliant red.

The perfectly groomed trails made for a fantastic hike and if you’ve not been out there I highly recommend it. The visitor center is outstanding and a good time awaits!

Fall Festival at Good Earth State Park