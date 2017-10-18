SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls has begun taking bids for an independent contractor to determine if paneling on the city's new $117 million events center is protecting the building's interior.

The flawed paneling on the Denny Sanford Premier Center was the subject of a city settlement with five construction companies in 2015. An earlier forensic report concluded the flawed paneling wasn't worth replacing. But the report was never made public or disclosed to the City Council.

The Argus Leader reports that council members two weeks ago called for a third-party review of the paneling, and City Hall signed off on the move Tuesday. The consultant also will be asked to review the air and moisture barrier system behind the metal wall panel system.

The cost of the study isn't known.

