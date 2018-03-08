Construction Season in Sioux Falls to Begin Early

If you live in western Sioux Falls those summer orange construction cones will be like Easter eggs coming in April and hanging around until the fall season.

The City of Sioux Falls will have a public meeting for the Ellis Road Reconstruction project on Thursday (March 15) at Prairie West Branch Library, 7630 West 26th Street, Switchgrass Room to discuss the South Ellis Road construction project. City Engineering staff, consulting engineering staff, and a contractor representative will be present to answer questions beginning at 6:00 PM.

South Ellis Road will be reconstructed this year from just north of West 41st Street to south of West 12th Street. The project will be constructed as a full closure to northbound and southbound traffic. Residents living west of Ellis Road will have access maintained at all times. The intersection of 26th Street and Ellis Road will remain open at all times during construction phasing. The other intersections will close and open as construction requires.

If you remember the reconstruction of 41st Street from Sertoma Avenue to the Tea Ellis Road a few years ago then get ready for similar snarls in your daily commute.

The project consists of reconstruction of a two-lane rural section into a four-lane concrete urban section with turning lanes. The intersections at 26th Street and at 32nd Street will have traffic signals.

Work is anticipated to start early April and open to traffic the fall of 2018. Restoration work will be completed in 2019.

