Construction Begins on New South Dakota School for The Blind

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired has started construction on a new $13 million school in partnership with Northern State University.

Aberdeen American News reports that education officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the new Aberdeen school, which is expected to be completed next year.

Marje Kaiser is superintendent of the school for the blind. Kaiser says the school and the university are jointly fundraising for the new school, which is being built on the university's campus. The school is being moved from its current location just south of the university's campus.

Kaiser hopes the facility helps students learn to live independently.

After the groundbreaking, Northern State officials announced plans to expand the university's master's program in special education to include an emphasis on teaching students with visual impairments.