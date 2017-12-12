Congratulations Reva Rezac, December’s Volunteer of the Month

The Helpline Center, along with Meta Bank, congratulates Reva Rezac on being named the December 2017 Volunteer of the Month.

As a busy nurse Reva has devoted her life to serving others, but that all changed December 16, 2013.

On her way to work Reva was struck by a hit and run driver and spent the next several weeks in ICU.

She's now paying it forward by volunteering where she once worked, volunteering two or three days a week. Since 2013 Reva has completed over 1,000 volunteer hours.

Reva volunteers most of her time in the Post Anesthesia Care area as a Lobby Wayfinder at Sanford Medical Center.

The Helpline Center and MetaBank are pleased to present Reva with a framed certificate, a gift from MetaBank and a letter of appreciation from Mayor Huether.

She'll also be honored at the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards banquet on May 10, 2018 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

For information on volunteer opportunities please call the Helpline Center at 211 or visit www.helplinecenter.org.

Source: Helpline Center