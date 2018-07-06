Congratulations! It’s a Burro. Baby Burro Born in Custer State Park.
Seven months ago, a fire broke out at Legion Lake at Custer State Park burning more than 54,000 acres. Most of the wildlife survived, but the beloved burro herd suffered several losses. Three burros died as a result of the fire. Last month, a burro was bitten by a rattlesnake and died.
Finally, some good news. Custer State Park announced on their Facebook page that a baby burro was recently born.
If you're taking a trip to the Black Hills, make a stop at Custer State Park and meet the roaming, friendly "begging burros." Stop your car and they'll run over to you begging for food. They really enjoy carrots and apples.
See Also: