Congratulations Gary Pierson, October’s Volunteer of the Month

The Helpline Center congratulates Gary Pierson of Sioux Falls on being named the October 2018 Volunteer of the Month. Since 2008, Gary has been regularly volunteering with Active Generations’ Workers on Wheels program. Last year alone, Gary served 167 hours and completed 172 job requests through WOW.

Gary helps Workers on Wheels clients remain independent in their homes by providing rides for medical appointments and grocery shopping, minor home repair, lawn care, and companionship - often times going over-and-above what's expected.

For example, in 2014 one of Gary’s clients moved to the Lennox nursing home. Knowing she has no family in the area, Gary continues to visit her in Lennox at least once a month.

The Helpline Center is pleased to present Gary with a framed certificate, a gift from MetaBank and a letter of appreciation from Mayor Paul TenHaken. He will also be honored at the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards Luncheon on May 9, 2019.