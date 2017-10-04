Congratulations Carol Shuckhart for Being Named Volunteer of the Month

The Helpline Center along with MetaBank congratulates Carol Shuckhart on being named the October 2017 Volunteer of the Month.

Carol joined the Soroptimist International of Sioux Falls Club in 2009. She has held several leadership positions in the club and currently serves as president.

Carol was key in starting up the Toy Lending Library . She's been actively involved since the very beginning.

As one Soroptimist Club member put it, “Carol uses her time, heart and resources to improve the lives of women and children in the area.”

For being named October Volunteer of the Month Carol receives a framed certificate, a gift from MetaBank and a letter of appreciation from Mayor Mike Huether.

She'll also be honored again at the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards banquet on May 10, 2018 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

Thank you Carol for all you do!

Source: Helpline Center

