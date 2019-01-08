The Helpline Center congratulates Jan Noah on being named the January 2019 Volunteer of the Month, an area-wide award program sponsored by the Helpline Center and MetaBank.

Jan volunteers in a variety of ways. She serves regularly at the Alpha Center as a mentor, meeting with young moms to help answer their questions about parenting and other life skills.

According to her supervisors there at the center, as a mother and grandmother herself, Jan has a lot of wisdom to pass on to clients who are in the beginning stages of parenting and looking for support.

"Jan’s friendly disposition allows her to be approachable and clients feel comfortable talking to her. She is compassionate and never judges clients or makes them feel incompetent."

Jan has been volunteering at Alpha Center since 2010 and comes in on a weekly basis for a few hours. When Alpha Center has a special event, she is often willing to come in to help in addition to the weekly time she already spends at the office.

The Helpline Center and MetaBank are pleased to present Jan with a framed certificate, a gift from MetaBank, and a letter of appreciation from Mayor Paul TenHaken. She will also be honored again at the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards Luncheon on May 9, 2019.

For information on the Helpline Center’s Volunteer Connections Program please call the Helpline Center at 211 or visit www.helplinecenter.org.

Source: Helpline Center

