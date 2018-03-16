Congrats to 12 Year Old Caden Houge – Your Volunteer of the Month

The Helpline Center in Sioux Falls, along with Meta Bank, congratulates 12 year old Caden Houge of Sioux Falls on being named the March 2018 Volunteer of the Month.

Caden has been volunteering at the Butterfly House and Aquarium since April of 2016. He spends most of his time at the Shark & Stingray Touch Pool where he helps the guests get over their fear of touching a shark or a stingray.

Ashley Perish, Volunteer Coordinator at Butterfly House and Aquarium, says Caden may be only 12 years old, but he's very passionate about what he does and loves to share his knowledge about ocean animals with the guests.

“Caden knows a lot about sharks, stingrays and the environment. He's a natural educator. Caden encourages both kids and adults to step out of their comfort zone and see what it's like to touch a shark or stingray. He loves to share what he knows."

The Helpline Center and MetaBank are pleased to present Caden with a framed certificate, a gift from MetaBank and a letter of appreciation. He'll also be honored at the Spirit of Volunteerism Awards banquet on May 10, 2018 at the Convention Center.

For information on volunteer opportunities and how you can make a difference in the Sioux Empire, please call the Helpline Center at 211 or visit www.helplinecenter.org

Source: Helpline Center

