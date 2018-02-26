UPDATE:

Special presale on Thursday, March 1 @ 9:00 AM – 10:00 PM. Password : BONE

Good luck. here's the link:

(Ticket limit : 4 per purchase)

___________________________

It was the talk of the town all weekend long. Whether Metallica would be adding the Denny Sanford Premier Center to the Worldwired tour for 2018 had social media going crazy. Then, the official announcement on Monday morning confirms:

Metallica says they will play Sioux Falls on September 11, 2018.

Tickets are $65 and $135 and go on sale this Friday, March 2, at 10:00 a.m. at the Premier Center Box Office, Live Nation, Ticketmaster, or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000.

UPDATE: Presales for Fan Club members begins Tuesday, February 27th. Visit the Metallica website for all the details. Citi card members may purchase tickets beginning at 11:00 AM tomorrow (February 27), and Spotify will have pre-sale tickets starting on Wednesday (February 28). For a complete list of other presales, visit the official Metallica website.

If your ears are still ringing after their 1989 and 1992 stops in Sioux Falls, the high-high-decibal Worldwired Tour will amp up a giant catalog of heavy-metal hits.

The band has sold more than 110 million records worldwide with each supporting tour having sold-out venues and stadiums. Metallic is made up frontman James Hetfield, guitarist Kirk Hammett, base player and vocals Robert Trujillo, and drummer Lars Ulrich.

The official announcement on Monday morning followed a series of cryptic weekend Facebook posts that generated immediate speculation that the rock heroes would come to Sioux Falls.

The fall/winter tour will mark a few firsts for the band. Each show will get rolling with the Light It Up pre-show party hosted by their very good friend Jim Breuer. Jim, along with a DJ to get the night rocking with some great tunes, hits the stage before the band with comedy, fan interaction, giveaways and much more.

As they have been doing for most of the WorldWired shows, every ticket purchased includes your choice of a standard physical or standard digital copy of Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

